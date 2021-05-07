Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Virco Mfg. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

