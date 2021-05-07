Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its position in Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 10,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 103.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

