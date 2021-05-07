Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $451.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

