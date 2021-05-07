Vistra (NYSE:VST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vistra (NYSE:VST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%.

VST stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Vistra alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.