Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.75. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.