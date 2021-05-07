Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.20

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLPNY. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

