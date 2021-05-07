Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

VOW3 stock traded down €5.60 ($6.59) during trading on Thursday, hitting €212.40 ($249.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,749,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €231.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €174.30. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

