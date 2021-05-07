Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 274 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

