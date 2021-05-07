Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.36

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.36 and last traded at $69.34, with a volume of 3283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,495,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Voya Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.