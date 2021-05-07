Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 5.3%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $40.70. 39,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,787,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

