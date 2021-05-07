W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

