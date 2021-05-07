W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $80.87 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

