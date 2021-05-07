Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives $90.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday.

WD opened at $100.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,020. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

