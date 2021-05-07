Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $113.23, but opened at $107.00. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $99.39, with a volume of 6,816 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $35,362,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

