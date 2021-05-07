Warburg Research Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €125.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

ETR:KBX opened at €103.90 ($122.24) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.79. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

