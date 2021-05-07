WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 1,320 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 176,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 544,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.44 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

