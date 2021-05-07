WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $42,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

