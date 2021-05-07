WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 351 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,553 shares of company stock worth $18,111,696 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.13. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

