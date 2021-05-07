Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $142.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

