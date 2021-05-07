Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $295.24

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $295.24 and last traded at $295.24, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.89. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.