Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 347 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,263.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3,201.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

