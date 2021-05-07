We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $46.65 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.