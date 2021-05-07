We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 142.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

