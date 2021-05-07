We Are One Seven LLC Sells 139 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 15.2% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in CSX by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 190,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

