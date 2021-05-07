We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

OTIS stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

