Wealth Architects LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $8,028,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKD opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

