Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 5,898 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.