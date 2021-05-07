Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,703. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

