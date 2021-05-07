Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 4,377 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 107,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $396.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.