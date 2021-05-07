Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 44,212 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $98.01. 73,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.