Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.25. 55,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,343. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.