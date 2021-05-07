Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,274,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 89,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,813. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

