Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.47. 39,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $236.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.01 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

