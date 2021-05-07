Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $83,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.31. 6,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

