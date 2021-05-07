Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,015 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.51. 255,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,345,997. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

