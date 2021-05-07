Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,049,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,149 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $19,459,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.62. 14,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

