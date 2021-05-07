Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after buying an additional 163,772 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.31. 2,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $68.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

