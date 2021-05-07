Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.