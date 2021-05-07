Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Masonite International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

DOOR opened at $128.51 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,869,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

