Wedbush Boosts LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $155.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LGIH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $175.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $179.00. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in LGI Homes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

