Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

KMX opened at $130.29 on Thursday. CarMax has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average is $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.