Wedbush Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $170.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,665,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,365,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

