Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $343,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 483,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after buying an additional 53,565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $68.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.34. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

