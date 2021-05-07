Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $383,000 Investment in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Total by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Total by 403.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,621,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Total stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

