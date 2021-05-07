Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

