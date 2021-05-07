Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

DIN opened at $97.98 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.