Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -503.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

