Wedbush Weighs in on LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

