Wedbush Weighs in on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VSTO. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

NYSE VSTO opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

