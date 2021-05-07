Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AVROBIO (AVRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AVROBIO (NASDAQ: AVRO):

5/4/2021 – AVROBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – AVROBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AVROBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

4/26/2021 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

4/19/2021 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

4/16/2021 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

3/21/2021 – AVROBIO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AVROBIO is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – AVROBIO is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AVROBIO is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 32,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

Get AVROBIO Inc alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 202,691 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in AVROBIO by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,745 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in AVROBIO by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.